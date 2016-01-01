Community Clinic honors Laguna Presbyterian Church as its Benefactor of the Year for 2016

During a Sunday brunch at the home of Mary Kate and Kirk Saunders, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic honored its 2016 Benefactor of the Year, Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Ken Cornelison and Caroline Millson accepted the reward with Ken stating, “Caroline and I are honored to receive this award on behalf of our church which has not only been close neighbors to the Clinic but close partners in serving the Laguna Beach Community over many years.

“We have sponsored the Clinic through our mission Outreach of the Church and worked together on projects with the Clinic when called on to help out,” Ken added. “These types of partnerships are what make our Laguna Beach City one of the best [places] to live in!”

Submitted photo

L-R: Caroline Millson, Ken Cornelison, Mary Kate Saunders, and Dr. Jorge Rubal

Susan Neely, president of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, was honored as Volunteer of the Year. She stated, “I couldn’t be more honored today, I’m proud of the good work the we do at the Clinic and inspired by the level of commitment to our community’s health.”

Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO & medical director for the Clinic wrapped it up by saying, “Both Susan Neely and Laguna Presbyterian Church have been by our side for many years. It’s encouraging to know that the Clinic is supported by so many local organizations and individuals as is evidenced by the size of our annual brunch which continues to grow each year.”