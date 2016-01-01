Laguna Playhouse presents the fourth show in its 2016-2017 season: Our Great Tchaikovsky

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham is thrilled to announce the fourth show in the Laguna Playhouse’s 2016-2017 season, featuring actor Hershey Felder as Our Great Tchaikovsky.

The show is written by Hershey Felder, music is by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and the performance is directed by Trevor Hay.

“This might be the most powerful piece of work that Hershey and Trevor have ever brought to the Playhouse. Tchaikovsky’s story is as relevant and important today as it was in the 1800s,” says Wareham.

Master pianist and storyteller Hershey Felder embodies the life and music of beloved Russian composer and master composer, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Tchaikovsky is best known for his classical ballets, particularly Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker. At age 53, Russia’s most famous composer was dead. And to this day, the how and why remain a mystery.

Our Great Tchaikovsky will begin previews on Wed, March 1; will open on Sunday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sunday, March 26.

Performances will be Wed through Sat at 7:30pm; Sat at 2 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will be additional performance on Thursday, March 2, 16 & 23 at 2 p.m. & Sunday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $60 - $75. Group discounts are available. Prices are subject to change.

Limited engagement of Hershey Felder’s The American Songbook Sing-Along: mark your calendars

Also, mark your calendars for “a singular display of sheer joy” according to the Chicago Sun-Times, and be sure to get tickets for a limited engagement, Hershey Felder: The American Songbook Sing-Along.

The audience will get the chance to sing along with Hershey as he takes everyone through a century of America’s greatest music including hits from the Gershwins, Jerome Kern, Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, through Bernstein, Sondheim and many more. Hershey Felder will lead the party from the piano. There will be three performances only.

These will take place on Tues, March 14; Monday, March 20 & Tues, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $75 - $85 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949 497- ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming, and to buy tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Cyn Rd.