Learn landscape painting with noted plein air artists:

Workshop takes place on Feb 11, Paint Along Feb 13

LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) together are offering two unique landscape-painting activities.

The first is on Sat Feb 11, 9 -11:30 a.m. at Top of the World School. The indoor workshop, for adults and families, will feature a choice of beginner, intermediate or advanced workstations.

Using photos, participants will follow easy steps in sketching a composition, blocking colors, and finishing the details. Instructors include Rick J. Delanty, Gil Dellinger, and Wendy Wirth. Advance registration is required (see link below) and $35 includes all supplies.

Photo by LPAPA

Adults and families are invited to learn landscape painting at LOCA/LPAPA events: beginners and advanced students are welcome

The second activity is Mentor Paint Out Plus, offered at spectacular Heisler Park. Painters may improve skills by positioning themselves and painting alongside acclaimed artists Lisa Mozzini-McDill and Anthony Salvo, and will receive helpful critique. As a plus, a choice of painting mediums will be available to “test drive.” The event is free and no registration is required.

To register and read about all the LOCA -LPAPA class offerings, visit the calendar at www.LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.