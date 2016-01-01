Temple Hills was too challenging for this pickup truck

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

According to the police, on rain-swept Monday Feb 2 around 10:20 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the 1100 block of Temple Hills Drive for a vehicle that had rolled over.

Emergency personnel arrived and spoke to the driver who was not injured.

The vehicle was heading down on Temple Hills Drive and when it approached the right bend in the roadway it struck the center median.

There were no passengers in the car and drugs and alcohol were not involved. The exact cause of the collision is under investigation.