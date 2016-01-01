Troy Poeschl sculpture picked for Yosemite Museum

A work by Laguna Beach artist Troy Poeschl has been selected for Yosemite Renaissance, a national juried show at the Museum of Yosemite National Park.

His two-piece wall sculpture, Converging Streams, is of cypress and aluminum, and measures more than six feet tall.

Photo by Mike Tauber

The work was chosen from 853 submissions, and is among 65 displayed at the museum from Feb 24 to April 30. Following that, the exhibit will travel to Kings Art Center in Hanford, then on to Carnegie Art Center in Turlock in late summer.

Locally, Poeschl will be exhibiting at both Sawdust Art Festival and Festival of Arts throughout July and August. For information visit www.troypoeschi.com. To learn about the Yosemite Renaissance, visit www.yosemiterenaissance.org.