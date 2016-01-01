The City is flush with unexpected income: $6 million…

The City Council will deal on Tuesday with a $6 million windfall.

Higher than expected increases in property, bed and sales taxes, as well as community development fees have plumped up the city’s bankroll, according to a staff report to be presented to the council.

A 6.75 increase in property taxes added up to $4.7 million over the 20 percent reserve in the general fund and the parking fund brought in an extra $1.1 million. Bed taxes jumped 8.9 percent over estimates, sales taxes were up by 3 percent net and community development revenue was 20 percent higher than predicted.

A list of 19 items was prepared for the council to consider funding with the bonanza.

Among the items recommended for consideration:

$500,000 each to the Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Playhouse

$300,000 transfer to Open Space Fund

$500,000 Funding to defend ACLU and Short Term Lodging court cases

$300,000 additional funding for Wayfinding Signs

$110,000 increase in contracts for Downtown Specific Plan and

Landscape & Scenic Highway Plan

$80,000 for geotechnical environmental investigation and public outreach

related to a community pool at Lang Park

If all 19 recommendations were approved, the council would still have one-time funds of $1.4 million and $34,500 in ongoing funds.

The funds could be set aside for capital improvement projects. Among the projects in need of funding: sidewalks on Pacific Coast Highway ($7,700,000), Lang Park Community Pool ($15,000,000), possible relocation of Fire House 4 ($3,000,000) and purchase of the South Laguna Community Garden ($750,000).

However, it’s not all beer and skittles. The City has been told that the California Public Employees Retirements System, which manages retirement and benefit for city employees, will be lowering its assumed rate of return from 7.5 percent to 7 percent.

The reduction will increase the city’s pension costs by $2 to $3 million over the next six years.

The impact of the PERS announcement will be discussed in detail during the presentation of a long-term financial plan and the two-year budget.

Barbara Diamond