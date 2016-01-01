A purr-fect Valentine gift for cat-lovers: get tickets to a champagne brunch to benefit Blue Bell cat sanctuary

The annual Cat’s Meow Brunch to benefit the Blue Bell cat retirement sanctuary will take place on Sunday Feb 19 at 11 a.m. at Tivoli Too!, 777 Laguna Cyn Rd.

Funds raised will enable the nonprofit Blue Bell Foundation for Cats to continue to care for approximately 50 much-loved cats housed in an airy, bright cottage on Laguna Canyon with plenty of patio space and sunshine.

The Foundation’s mission is to provide loving and compassionate care for senior cats whose owners can no longer care for them.

Volunteers visit regularly to pet the cats and, along with staff, provide the love and attention the happy felines have been used to receiving from their past owners. The felines in their forever home also receive dedicated medical attention as needed

Photo by Terri Karman

Blue Bell residents get to know each other in advance of Valentine’s Day

The Cats’ Meow event will include a delicious brunch specially prepared by the chefs at Tivoli Too! There’ll also be champagne and a cash bar.

Silent auction items include fabulous artwork from Sawdust Festival exhibitors including fused glass art by Maggie Spencer, paintings by Douglas Miller and ceramics by Jesse Bartel, as well as donations from Montage Resort, Hand & Stone Spa, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, and Coast Pet Supply, to mention just a few items.

The cost is $50 per adult and $15 for each child under 12. Reservations should be made in advance.

Photo by Terri Karman

Read those lips: there’s nothing like a kiss from a cat

Tickets are available by mailing checks or money orders only, payable to the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, 20982 Laguna Cyn Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Blue Bell asks that you note that the funds are for the Cat’s Meow and not simply a donation, and also to include number of attendees. Then simply check in at the registration desk on the day of the event.

For more information about the Cat’s Meow Champagne brunch, visit www.bluebellcats.org and click on the link in the bottom left corner.

Would-be volunteers are invited to contact volunteer coordinator Lindsey Arnette at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .