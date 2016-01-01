Allocations made from City’s flush General Fund
The City Council approved allocations of more than $3 million from the city’s General Fund, now flush with $4.7 million in unexpected revenue.
Among the staff recommendations approved by the council:
$250,000 each to the Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Playhouse
$300,000 transfer to Open Space Fund
$500,000 Funding to defend ACLU and Short Term Lodging court cases
$300,000 additional funding for Wayfinding Signs
$110,000 increase in contracts for Downtown Specific Plan and Landscape & Scenic Highway Plan
$80,000 for geotechnical environmental investigation and public outreach related to a community pool at Lang Park.
$125,000 grant to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic to repair a damaged sewer lateral and a loan of $100,000, terms to come back to the council for approval.
The remainder of the funds were parked in Capital Improvement Fund until appropriated.
-- Barbara Diamond