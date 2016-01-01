Allocations made from City’s flush General Fund

The City Council approved allocations of more than $3 million from the city’s General Fund, now flush with $4.7 million in unexpected revenue.

Among the staff recommendations approved by the council:

$250,000 each to the Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Playhouse

$300,000 transfer to Open Space Fund

$500,000 Funding to defend ACLU and Short Term Lodging court cases

$300,000 additional funding for Wayfinding Signs

$110,000 increase in contracts for Downtown Specific Plan and Landscape & Scenic Highway Plan

$80,000 for geotechnical environmental investigation and public outreach related to a community pool at Lang Park.

$125,000 grant to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic to repair a damaged sewer lateral and a loan of $100,000, terms to come back to the council for approval.

The remainder of the funds were parked in Capital Improvement Fund until appropriated.

-- Barbara Diamond