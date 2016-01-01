Annual Music Festival is off to a great start, continues with performances all weekend long

The 2017 Laguna Beach Music Festival is off to a fantastic start. On Wednesday, the guest artistic director Johannes Moser introduced the cello and its music to students from Laguna Beach High School, and on Thursday, he gave a fantastic performance for the Laguna Beach seniors at the Susi Q, both part of the community outreach programs of the Festival.

This year’s Festival highlights include Johannes Moser in solo and collaborative performances; appearances by guest artists such as the Calder Quartet; the world premiere of Stellar Remnants, a new work for solo cello and electronics by Ellen Reid; and an interactive musical sculpture by sound artist Stephanie Cheng Smith installed on-site at the Laguna Playhouse.

The grand finale performance will feature twelve cellists playing music ranging from Bach to Michael Jackson.

Artistic director and cellist Johannes Moser is one of the many renowned musicians who are performing during the Music Festival this weekend

This year’s opportunity prize packages include an unforgettable weekend in New York City with coveted tickets to the smash hit musical Hamilton on Broadway and hotel stay at the Grand Hyatt New York, just steps from Times Square and other NYC attractions.

There are also chances to win a stay at Laguna Beach’s newest private luxury resort The Ranch, with tickets to Laguna Beach’s celebrated arts offerings including the world-renowned Pageant of the Masters, Sawdust Festival, and more.

And in addition, VIP tickets for four to the Chicago Symphony with Riccardo Muti or LA Phil with Itzhak Perlman – two of the world’s most celebrated symphony orchestras and conductor/musicians – will be available to win.

Winners will be announced on Sun, Feb 12, immediately following the concert. Winners need not be present. The Festival offers special thanks to the friends of Laguna Beach Music Festival for their generosity. Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100.

A co-presentation of Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, the Laguna Beach Music Festival is an annual multi-day celebration featuring outstanding classical and contemporary concerts in intimate spaces, community outreach programs and dynamic special events.

For more information, visit www.philharmonicsociety.org

The schedule is as follows:

Concerts at Laguna Playhouse

Opening Night:

J.S. Bach & Ellen Reid

Fri, Feb. 10 | 8 p.m.

Hear Bach’s beloved Cello Suites No. 4, Hindemith’s Sonata for solo cello, and the world premiere of Ellen Reid’s Stellar Remnants.

Schoenberg & Schubert Masterworks

Sat, Feb. 11 | 8 p.m.

Johannes Moser and the award-winning Calder Quartet perform Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night and Schubert’s String Quintet in C major.

One to Twelve:

The Johannes Moser Project

Sun, Feb. 12 | 3 p.m.

Johannes Moser joins forces with eleven SoCal cellists to perform an exciting variety of works written for up to twelve cellists, running the gamut from Bach to contemporary pop and everything in between.