Dollars in, dollars out: City Council has no trouble spending unexpected increase in revenue this year

Fiscal year 2015-16 was a financial bonanza for Laguna Beach.

Increases in property, bed and sales taxes totaled $4.7 million, exceeding expectations. The Parking Fund and the Capital Improvement Fund also out-performed estimates. Cha-Ching.

The council had a smorgasbord of options on which to spend the funds and approved 22 allocations, including an urgent appeal from the Laguna Beach Community Clinic for funds to repair a damaged sewer lateral, estimated to cost $225,000.

“The clinic provides an essential service for the community,” said Councilman Steven Dicterow. A unanimous council approved Dicterow’s recommendation to appropriate $125,000 toward a $225,000 grant and directed City Manager John Pietig to come back with information on a non-interest bearing $100,000 loan, to be paid back within six months.

That still left more than $1 million unspent, which the council parked in the Capital Improvement Fund for projects that require additional funding.

“You don’t have to spend all the additional revenue,” said South Laguna resident John Thomas. “You could always consider something revolutionary, like refunding a portion to the citizens of Laguna Beach.”

However members of the audience came up with some recommendations on where to spend the money, such as four instead of two pickle ball courts at Lang Park, a grant of $700,000 toward the purchase of the South Laguna Community Garden and paying more into the Employees California Public Employees Retirement System (CALPERS), which manages retirement and benefit for city employees.

CALPERS has advised the City that it will be lowering its assumed rate of return from 7.5 percent to 7 percent. The reduction will increase the city’s pension costs by $2 to $3 million over the next six years.

Paying more into the system might backfire on the city. Laguna’s robust economy could make it a target to share in the creation of a pool of municipalities that file for bankruptcy, Councilman Steven Dicterow said. Thomas urged the council to reserve its obligation to CALPERS, but not to release the funds.

“If something doesn’t change, we may see a tidal wave of bankruptcies,” said Thomas. “At some point the stuff will hit the fan. And we don’t know what happens then.”

A Long-term Financial Plan will be presented to the council and the public on March 6.

“We will be looking beyond the city’s two year budget cycle to a window of maybe five years,” said Finance Director Gavin Curran.

Curran will also conduct a the 3rd Annual Budget Symposium – what he termed Budget 101 for the public – on March 23 to help residents better understand the budget process.

A budget workshop is scheduled for May 23, at which a draft budget will be introduced.

By Barbara Diamond