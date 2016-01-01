Print | Email

Laguna Beach Library will present a free program of poetry set to music Tues Feb 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

They have performed at the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival and Festival Internacional de Jazz in San Miguel, Mexico and have also been featured on the Denver PBS series Artist Profile. 

For more than 30 years Chris Lee and Colleen O’Brien have been performing as the eclectic chamber jazz duo (and sometimes trio) Primal Mates, now as The Chris Lee/Colleen O’Brien Group, currently in Poetry Music.

The Laguna Library presents this free program for all interested adults. Call the library with any questions 949-497-1733.

The Library is located on the corner of Glennyre and Laguna Ave.

 

