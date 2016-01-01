My Hero documentary about founder Eva Haller is nominated as finalist for Humanitarian Award

The My Hero Project announced that the My Hero documentary Eva Haller: A Work in Progress has been nominated as a finalist for the Humanitarian Award in the 2016 Best Shorts Competition.

The competition, based in La Jolla, California, awards a Grand Prize Humanitarian Award each year to a filmmaker whose work creates a positive difference in the world by using exceptional filmmaking techniques to call attention to a current critical need.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pictured in India, Eva Haller celebrates nonprofit leaders around the world

Eva Haller: A Work in Progress is a documentary by My Hero co-founder and director Jeanne Meyers, that tells the story of Eva Haller, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who uses her talents and communications skills to nurture and support leaders of nonprofit organizations around the world.

At age 12, Haller escaped from a Nazi concentration camp by convincing a young soldier that she was too young and beautiful to die. When her beloved older brother was killed in the camp, she vowed to honor him by living her life with a sense of purpose. The film shows the broad and deep reach of her efforts.

“So grateful to Best Shorts for honoring our hero, Eva Haller, as a finalist for the Humanitarian Award,” said Meyers. “Eva is a powerful force for good in the world. We are thrilled that this film can help bring more recognition to her work and life. She is truly an inspiration to all who know and love her.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Eva Haller is the founder of My Hero – and she’s everyone’s hero

The Humanitarian Award honors filmmakers whose work brings awareness to issues of ecological, political, social justice, health and wellness, animals, wildlife, conservation, global and spiritual importance.

Winners are promoted on the Best Shorts and Global Film Awards websites, as well as on social media. Visit the Best Shorts website http://www.bestshorts.net to learn more about the competition and previous winners or visit the My Hero website to watch Eva Haller: A Work in Progress at www.myhero.com.