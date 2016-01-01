The 2017 Patriots Day Parade promises to be grand: nearly 90 groups will march on March 4 at 11 a.m.

More than 100 guests saluted the 2017 Patriots Day Parade honorees at a high-energy brunch held Sunday, Feb 5 at Tivoli Too.

The Parade’s theme is “One America,” celebrating the idea that the citizens of our nation and community come from all walks of life, but in the end there is but one nation, the United States of America.

Honorees: L-R Grand Marshal Aria Fischer, Honored Patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels USAAF. Standing: L-R Junior Citizens Wyatt Shipp and Madison Sinclair, Essay Winner Claire Tigner, Citizen of Year Douglas Miller, Cover Artist Jared Ghetian, and Artist of the Year John Barber

Aria and Makenzie Fischer, Olympic waterpolo champions, will be the Grand Marshals. Major Robert W Sternfels, USAAF, is the Honored Patriot of the Year, and artist, musician and photographer Douglas Miller is the Citizen of the Year.

The 51st Patriots Day Parade steps off on Sat, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the High School on Park Avenue. The parade, with 86 entries from our community including 11 school bands, follows the traditional route of Park Ave to Glenneyre to Forest Avenue.

For further information, visit the parade website at www.lagunabeachparade.org

