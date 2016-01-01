Art and Sea, a whale painting class for children, takes place on March 5 at the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute will to present “Art and Sea,” a unique painting class for children, on Sunday, March 5, 10 – 11 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to paint a take-home picture of a whale. The event will be held in conjunction with the City of Dana Point’s Festival of Whales.

This illustration shows several distinguishing features of gray whales

The event is included in the price of paid admission to the Ocean Institute: $10 adults (age 13-54), $7.50 seniors (55+) and youth (age 2-12). Space limited, registration required: http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/art-and-sea.

Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive. For more information, visit www.ocean-institute.org or call(949) 496-2274.