Council transfers $1.5 million into insurance fund

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council coughed up $1.5 million to cover higher than expected tort claims, as recommended by the staff at the mid-year budget update.

Funds were transferred from the better-than-expected city revenue for 2015-16 fiscal year to offset costs from multiple claims.

“Torts are personal injury or property damage cases---trip and falls, tree limbs falling, sewer backups,” said City Attorney Philip Kohn.

The City is a member of an insurance pool consisting of Orange County cities. Members are responsible for a $400,000 deductible for each claim, according to Kohn.

City Manager John Pietig said that a $1.4 million appropriation from the transfer was necessitated by a court decision awarding attorney’s fees to the plaintiffs in a 2008 case.

Steve Klein, Howard Putnam and Glen Biondi claimed their First Amendment rights were violated when the city refused to give them a permit for the use of amplified sound equipment to broadcast religious and anti-abortion messages from the sidewalk adjacent to Laguna Beach High School, City Hall and downtown.

Damages of $3 each were awarded to the plaintiffs.

However, an appeals court ruled the City had overreached in denying the plaintiffs’ use of bullhorns on the other two sites and were entitled to attorneys’ fees.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs asked for $3.2 million, but the trial court awarded them about $1.4 million. The plaintiffs filed an appeal to get the full amount.

The City is seeking coverage for the award through the pooled insurance fund.

However, staff feels it is prudent to make payments up to the $1.4 million toward a settlement.