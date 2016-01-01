Famous flamenco dancer will perform her magic at Saltfineart+RawSalt Gallery during ArtWalk March 2

Laguna Dance Festival will host two special performances of flamenco at Saltfineart +RawSalt Gallery at the Gallery’s new home in North Laguna on Thurs March 2 as part of the ArtWalk.

Free performances by renowned flamenco dancer Marcela Aguayo, and her band, will take place at 6:30 and 7 p.m.

“Celebrating international dance styles is a theme this season for Laguna Dance Festival and we are thrilled to provide these special performances for our community.” Jodie Gates, founder/artistic Director, Laguna Dance Festival.

Submitted photo

Magical, energetic Marcela Aguayo, flamenco dancer, will perform at Saltfineart

Flamenco is a Spanish folk dance dating to 1774 in the Adalusian region. The traditional dance is made up of three parts: the guitar, the song and the movement. The historical art form is passed down from generation to generation and Aguayo, who is a professionally trained dancer, has built a name for herself as one of Southern California’s most passionate flamenco experts.

Usually a dance performed solo or as a couple, dancers express their deepest emotions using hand movements, facial expressions and intricate physical maneuvers, and often use hand clapping or castanets to punctuate the rhythm.

The performance at ArtWalk will include Alegrías, a happy dance, Solea por Bulerias, more solemn and serious in nature, and Sevillanas, a folkloric form from Sevilla later adopted into the flamenco.

SaltFineArt pays tribute to quality Latin American art – and, on Thursday, to flamenco too

Marcela Aguayo has studied different dance forms for more than 15 years and performed with the top dancers in the Los Angeles flamenco community. Aguayo is regularly featured in southern California flamenco venues known as tablaos: Alegria, El Cid, Tapas and Café Sevilla.

SaltFineArt +RawSalt at 346 North Coast Highway, is a gallery devoted to museum quality Latin American contemporary fine art, and RawSalt focuses on emerging global artists. www.saltfineart.net.

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class dance performances and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. 2015 winner of the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Best Arts Program and the ArtsOC Achievement award for Outstanding Arts Organization. Visit their website at www.lagunadancefestival.org.