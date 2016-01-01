Print | Email

Friends of Architecture present a Mark Singer retrospective led by his son Ryan on Fri Feb 17 

Members of the Friends of Architecture and fans of modern architecture are invited to a presentation by Ryan Singer, the late architect Mark Singer’s son and collaborator, about his father’s iconic works and the man himself.

A widely respected and passionate architect, Mark Singer’s bold, contemporary designs helped to modernize the look of Laguna Beach.

Singer designed and built hundreds of custom homes, commercial properties, restaurants and art galleries in a more than 30-year career.

His modern designs often employed elements of light and nature, creating a unique style and energy that permeated the homes he built.

The event is this Friday, Feb 17, at 3213 Tyrol (on Top of the World) at 6 p.m.

 

