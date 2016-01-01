Print | Email

Laguna Beach Library presents a free Meet the Author event featuring Rob Reider on Feb 16, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Rob Reider, the president of Reider Associates, is a nationally recognized author,

speaker, and seminar leader. Reider is the author of five fiction books and nine professional management books.

On Thurs Feb 16 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Reider will talk about his new book,

The Genius Club, for Survivors Only – A novel of life and survival in a declining America.

Reider is also the managing director of a social issue theater company, in which capacity he has been instrumental in producing and writing. He has also been involved with directing and acting in more than ten issue-oriented theater pieces.

This should be a cool new experience for the Library.

The Laguna Library presents this free program for all interested adults. Call the library with any questions at 949-497-1733.

 

