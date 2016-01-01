Laguna Canyon Foundation opens Green Fund with LBCF as investment in wilderness support

The Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), a nonprofit dedicated to encouraging philanthropy through charitable organizations and individuals, announced the opening of its newest “ESG Fund” with the Laguna Canyon Foundation.

Commonly referred to as an “ESG Fund,” this LBCF fund incorporates an investment strategy that takes into account environmental, social and governance screens. By definition, the fund seeks to deliver long-term investment performance by combining financial and ESG screens in an effort to identify companies with sustainable business models.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Mountain bikers enjoy wilderness trails

“The Laguna Canyon Foundation is dedicated to the preservation, protection, enhancement and promotion of the South Coast Wilderness. Actively choosing an investment strategy that reinforces our values as an organization is a decision I can stand behind with confidence. We want every strategic decision to be in line with what we are dedicated to preserving each and every day,” said Hallie Jones, executive director of Laguna Canyon Foundation.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Volunteers educate children on wilderness fieldtrip

“There has been an increased market interest in ESG Funds and to be able to offer this option to our Community Foundation clients is a significant step forward in differentiating ourselves. Being able to provide superior investment management and service to all of our clients is a top priority. We are grateful to be able to play a role in the sustainability and strengthening of another local nonprofit,” said Dan Pingaro, LBCF executive director.