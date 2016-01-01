LAM offers free admission to locals from Feb 19 to March 31 in appreciation of their ongoing support

In March 2016, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of a matching grant program in support of Laguna Art Museum and Laguna Playhouse, the city’s oldest arts institutions. The Cultural Facilities Improvement Matching Grant Program allowed the Museum and the Playhouse to apply for grants of up to $250,000 per year for four years (2016 - 2019) for use toward capital improvements.

In order to secure the City’s grant funds, the museum had to match them by raising $250,000 in excess of what it would normally raise during the given period. It was a substantial challenge, but members and donors helped the museum reach its goal.

As a gesture of gratitude, and to celebrate the completion of its first major improvement under the matching grant program, Laguna Art Museum is offering free admission to all residents of Laguna Beach from Feb 19 through March 31.

And after just the first year of the grant, Laguna Art Museum reports a transformative improvement to its facility.

LAM is now able to keep its cool for the sake of its art – as well as visitors

With this, the museum was enabled to make major improvements to its HVAC system. The previous system was inadequate and failing, but the new system that was installed during the final months of 2016 makes it possible to maintain the temperature and humidity at the proper levels for an art museum. Beyond the comfort of people, these environmental conditions are essential for the protection and preservation of important works of art.

Control of temperature and humidity are vital in preserving artwork

Museums regularly borrow artworks from one another for special exhibitions, and a primary consideration of lenders is the stability of temperature and humidity readings to ensure that works of art are not damaged by inadequate or fluctuating environmental conditions.

Laguna Art Museum’s new HVAC system provides optimum conditions that will facilitate such loans and enhance the quality of exhibitions.

Later this year, for example, the museum will present a major exhibition of art that represents the early history of California and its relationship with Mexico. The exhibition will include rare and fragile objects from the nineteenth century, including vintage photographs from the collection of the Getty Museum, which is made possible as a result of the Grant program.

LAM greatly appreciates the City’s commitment to supporting the organizations that are such a significant part of the community. As the museum of California art, LAM’s mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state.

The Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tues, Fri and Sat; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thurs. Closed Wednesdays, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. General admission is $7, students, seniors and active military is $5. Museum members and children under 12 are free, as are Laguna Beach residents through March 31.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.