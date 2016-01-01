Mission Hospital Foundation honors Dr. Peter Czuleger with Sr Martha Ann Fitzpatrick Vision Award

Each year Mission Hospital Foundation recognizes an individual who upholds the foundation’s mission and values with distinction through the prestigious Sister Martha Ann Fitzpatrick Vision Award. This year’s recipient is Dr. Peter Czuleger.

Dr. Czuleger has been a treasured member of the Mission Hospital family for more than 20 years and has played an integral role in the foundation’s stewardship and cultivation efforts. As the foundation’s physician liaison, he guides and cares for the hospital’s most cherished donors and their families during illness and times of need.

Laguna Beach’s Dr. Peter Czuleger embraces the foundation’s spirit of giving

The Vision Award is named for Sister Martha Ann Fitzpatrick, vice president, advocacy and ministry formation at Mission Hospital. This prestigious award was established in 1993 to celebrate an individual who lives the core values of Mission Hospital (dignity, service, excellence and justice) and works to bring people together to foster a shared responsibility for the quality of life in our community.

“Dr. Czuleger has touched so many lives and so extensively shaped the foundation and hospital that it is an honor to recognize his service,” shares Gwen Anderson, interim chief development officer, Mission Hospital Foundation. “We will officially present Dr. Czuleger with the Sr. Martha Ann Fitzpatrick Vision Award later this spring.”

Mission Hospital Foundation is the philanthropic catalyst for Mission Hospital. The foundation embodies the Spirit of Giving™ by building lifelong relationships with community members and raising funds for Mission Hospital.

