Upcoming parent education workshop on Thurs Feb 16 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. highlights blended learning

The Laguna Beach Unified School District invites all parents to attend a parent education workshop on blended learning Feb 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Thurston’s Black Box Theatre.

“To create a 21st century education for our students, we must successfully integrate technology into the learning environment and invite parents to be a part of the experience,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Alysia Odipo.

Weston Kieschnick, Senior Fellow at the International Center for Leadership in Education, has been working closely with Laguna Beach teachers to strengthen the district’s implementation of blended learning across all classrooms.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Weston Kieschnick leads a class discussing technology and blended learning

“Introducing parents and families to Weston is an essential part of our work in blended learning. He has helped us continue to develop our vision for instruction,” said Odipo.

Kieschnick will help parents understand the need for blended learning and innovative instruction; how the district is cultivating desired technology behaviors in the classroom and how it can be supported at home; and how parents can support students, teachers and each other to create a 21st century education experience.

Kieschnick’s work in the area of blended pedagogy has been published in Education Week, Ed-Tech Magazine, and The Learning Transformation: A Guide to Blended Learning for Administrators. He has worked with teachers and school leaders from every state in the US and more than 30 countries around the world.

During his tenure in education, Kieschnick has served as an award winning teacher, assistant principal, and district level administrator.

In order to maximize the opportunity for all parents and families to attend the workshop, the district is offering childcare on-site. The district will also provide live translation for Spanish-speaking families.

For more information, contact the instructional services office at 949-497-7700, x5210.