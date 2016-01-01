A Note from Stu…about Lynette

I thought this might be a good time to tell readers a little more about Lynette Brasfield, who has been and continues to be the acting editor of StuNews in my absence.

The first time we met, Lynette told me how much she loved StuNewsLaguna, which of course made me very happy.

Then she told me she’d love to work with me and Shaena one day. That made me even happier because her passion for Laguna was obvious. The three of us hit it off right away.

Lynette has tried out a bunch of careers in her lifetime, from librarianship to sales to PR to freelance writing to teaching fiction at Cal State Fullerton after the publication of her novel. More recently she has ghostwritten memoirs. And now she’s an editor.

As long as she can play with words (and her cat Boris), she’s happy, she says. Oh, and she tells me I’m the best boss she’s ever had. I believe it!

While I take a break, please copy your articles and letters to her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .