An evening with Hershey Felder will take place at an undisclosed location – unless you make a booking

The Laguna Playhouse invites guests to participate in an event around the piano with Hershey Felder for an intimate evening of music and culinary delights.

Click on photo for a larger image

Hershey Felder at the piano

The special Russian-themed reception honoring Tchaikovsky will take place on Monday, March 13.

The location for the event will be provided upon reservation by March 10.

Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment from 7 to 8 p.m. Wine will be generously provided by JCB and Boisset Collection.

Reservations are required with limited availability. Cost is $175 per person.

To make a reservation or to learn more, call 949-497-2787 x 224, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .