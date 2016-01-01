Fourth generation Lagunan chooses iconic pepper tree for wedding site on Valentine’s Day

Tristan Abel and Sarah Yahnke exchanged wedding vows on Valentine’s Day under the iconic pepper tree in front of City Hall.

Abel’s family hasn’t been around quite as long at the tree, but since 1935 they have left their mark on Laguna Beach. His great grandfather Carl was a wood carver of note and a builder. His grandfather was highly regarded architect Chris Abel.

Parents Kathleen and Gregg Abel have carried on the family tradition with the Gregg Abel Design and Construction Co.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cheryl Baldridge

Tristan Abel and Sarah Yahnke exchange vows beneath the pepper tree during t their wedding, officiated by City Clerk Lisette Chel Walker

Tristan, who like all the males in the Abel family has Christian as one of his given names, is following in the artistic footsteps of his forebears.

He has exhibited at the Sawdust Festival for two years, works in the family business with his sister Lea, also an artist, and is a full-time student at Laguna College of Art & Design, which his grandfather designed and from which his sister graduated.

The bride is a Laguna Beach resident and a well-known cyclist.

City Clerk Lisette Chel Walker officiated.

“This was our first Valentine’s Day wedding,” said Chel Walker. “It was such a pleasure.”

By Barbara Diamond