Full day kindergarten programs are set for 2017 - 18

Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, El Morro and Top of the World elementary schools will implement a full-day kindergarten program.

The implementation plan was reviewed with the board of education at the Feb 14 board meeting.

“In reviewing student data and considering staff, parent and community input, we believe lengthening the instructional day for kindergarten students will provide additional benefit to further develop students’ academic, social-emotional and motor skills,” said Dr. Alysia Odipo, assistant superintendent of instructional services. “We are excited to offer this opportunity for our incoming kindergarten students.”

Currently, the district operates half-day morning and afternoon sessions. The full day kindergarten program will extend the school day for all kindergarten students to begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 2:10 p.m., which will begin slightly after and end slightly before the school day for grades 1 through 5 to accommodate traffic flow.

Transitional kindergarten at El Morro will remain a half-day session.

“Our teachers have indicated a need to spend more time developing conceptual understanding in both mathematics and science, as well as time to develop reading skills to fluency. Further, this allows us to broaden our motor skills and play opportunities that are vital for this age. Extending the school day will offer students the opportunity to engage more deeply in the standards and become better prepared for first grade,” said Odipo.

Important dates for parents of future kindergarteners to note

Orientation days for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students include a campus tour, information about programs offered, and directions on registering online.

Orientation will take place at El Morro on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. and May 18 at 6 p.m., and at Top of the World on May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Children must be five years old on or before September 1, 2017 to enroll for the 2017-18 school year as a kindergarten student. School begins on September 5.

El Morro and Top of the World elementary schools will open the online registration process for kindergarten on April 10. Parents interested in enrolling their child at either school must complete the new student online enrollment process on lbusd.org/enrollment prior to attending registration day.

Registration will be held at El Morro on April 25 and Top of the World on May 10, both from 9 a.m. until noon.