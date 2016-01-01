Surfing exhibition will be interactive and international

Surfing Heritage and Culture Center (SHACC) announced that it is developing a unique, interactive exhibition designed to explore the early history of wave riding and the popular culture that it generated.

The exhibition, titled On the Origin of Surfing, is a collaboration between San Clemente-based SHACC, author Joel T. Smith, and award-winning illustrator Ron Croci, the creators of the book: The Illustrated Atlas of Surfing History, published by Island Heritage, based in Honolulu.

The exhibition is slated to make its debut at SHACC in the winter of 2017 - 2018, and then travel to other museums and cultural centers here and abroad.

“SHACC and our knowledgeable docents have been sharing the history of surfing with our visitors for many years,” said Barry Haun, curator and creative director at SHACC. “But we have never had a collection of illustrations, artifacts, and interactive elements that will bring that history to life the way this new exhibition will.”

Internet photo

Indian kattumarams, stand-up rafts, are some of the oldest known “surfboards”

In addition to vibrant original art panels by Ron Croci, and exciting interactive elements, the exhibition will feature samples of some of the oldest wave riding vehicles known to man.

These include a scaled down model of a Caballito de Totora - the reed craft used by Peruvian fishermen over 3,000 years ago; an itago - a bellyboard popular in Early Japan, a kattumaram - the stand-up raft used to negotiate waves on the east coast of India, and a selection of solid-wood alaia and olo surfboards used by the ancient Hawaiians and Polynesians.

Founded in 2000, SHACC is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, presenting and promoting surfing’s heritage for the appreciation and education of current and future generations. SHACC serves as the world’s foremost educational and support resource for surfing publications, manufacturers, and museums. Learn more at www.surfingheritage.org.