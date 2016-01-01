Speaker inspires students to stay positive, connected

On Tues, Feb 14, international motivational speaker Keith Hawkins addressed the entire Laguna Beach High School student body with a message on the power of student connectedness.

Hawkins’ presentation was part of the district’s ongoing commitment to sustain a positive school climate that values diversity and fosters inclusion for all.

Hawkins met with groups of student leaders and the overall student body in two assemblies, with the intention of returning to campuses over the next year to continue working on developing a positive school climate with students.

All four school sites have planned a variety of events and dialogues for students and staff in the coming months and beyond.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from LBUSD

Keith Hawkins uses humor as part of his presentation to inspire students

“I spoke to most of these students when they were in middle school and they displayed high character, so my faith in the students at Laguna Beach High School is really strong,” said Hawkins. “The assembly is not about a speaker or one person. The assembly is about the high school and community working together to get better.”

Hawkins’ mission is to help make the world a place where people understand and value each other by building meaningful relationships. He has been a professional speaker for almost two decades, traveling across the United States and Canada.

Hawkins is an internationally renowned speaker

Hawkins has been interviewed by Time Magazine, addressed the United Nations Global Summit, is featured in a national communications books entitled Between One and Many and has coauthored two leadership books for teens called Teen Power and Beyond and Go M.A.D. (Make a Difference).

“Keith has a powerful message on how we can all become the person we want to be. He inspired our students to be better people, to be the change they desire, to learn, grow, and thrive in life,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria. “I am always impressed with his ability to connect with students and staff alike around a positive message of unity and creating the change we want to be.”

A school climate survey and additional staff training will take place in the next month. The survey, anticipated to be distributed in late February, will assess student, parent and staff perceptions regarding the current school climate.

Site leadership teams, including administrators, teacher leaders and support staff will participate in training with Phil Boyte, an expert on school climate, in late February.