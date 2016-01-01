Print | Email

A Note from Shaena

Last year, our own Stu Saffer was celebrated as Laguna’s Citizen of the Year during the annual Patriots Day Parade. 

This year, Stu is recuperating and unable to attend, but his faithful team of news reporters, editors and photographers will be marching with me on Saturday, March 4 in his honor and in appreciation of this year’s terrific honorees, including Citizen of the Year Doug Miller.

The Patriots Day Parade is probably Stu’s favorite event of the year, because it’s the day that Lagunans get to cheer the best, brightest, kindest and most fun people and organizations in our beloved and beautiful village, one of the loveliest places in all America. 

Stu News Laguna strives to be the voice of our community – and we hope lots of our readers and supporters will walk with us in celebration of our good fortune to live in this town.

The Parade starts at 11 a.m. and we will be meeting at the LBUSD parking lot at 10 a.m. Set aside the date and time.

We will have donuts! And candy! And lots of fun!

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.