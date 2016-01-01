Artist reception for This is America II exhibit will take place on Thurs March 2 at the JoAnne Artman Gallery

The Artist Reception for America Martin’s new exhibit, This is America II, will take place on Thurs, March 2 from 6 – 8 p.m. The show runs until April 15.

Bursting with life, vigorous in line, form and color, America Martin’s work showcases her unique and humanist approach to portraying the natural world as well as the human form. Constantly re-defining her artistic practice and the possibilities of expression, Martin’s work is both visionary and diverse in its approach.

America Martin’s Boxers, paper collage, 44” x 73.5”

Martin works in a diversity of mediums including painting, mixed media on cotton rag paper, and sculpture. Beyond her affinity for modernism and iconic forms, Martin’s work is informed by her intensive approach to material and process.

Rooted in art historical lexicon, Martin’s work is narrative of the various cultural, anthropological as well as sociocultural frameworks inherent in her subject matter.

Martin’s work is an expansive as well as inclusive expression of her Colombian-American cultural heritage. Her iconic nudes are reminiscent of the prototypical, heroic female nudes of antiquity and of classical inspiration and are impossible to ascribe to any one place or time.

Women Swimming and Whistling, oil and acrylic on canvas, 72” x 79”

Scenes of everyday life that link the human form to the continuity of nature permeate her work. Martin continually redefines her oeuvre through new material considerations, continuing the ubiquitous theme of human nature and our relationships with the physical world.

America Martin’s work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and viewers are sure to find the right artistic expression.

RSVP for the March 2 Artist’s Reception by calling 949.510.5481 by Feb 24. The JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N Coast Hwy. Visit the website at www.joanneartmangallery.com.