Assistance League commemorates 40th anniversary of the EIP program for babies and families

Story by BARBARA DIAMOND

2017 marks the 40th year that the Laguna Beach Assistance League has offered its early intervention program (EIP) for developmentally delayed babies and their parents.

An introduction to the program will be held at 5 p.m., Feb 27 at the Chapter House, 547 Catalina St. Folks are encouraged to pass the word along to patients, friends, neighbors loved ones, clients or anyone who may need help with a developmentally delayed baby in utero-to one year old.

”We guess we have had 1,000, probably closer to 1,500 families, in the program,” said EIP and Philanthropic Chair Catherine Hall, who will be one of speakers at the gathering.

She said the count is only an educated guess because privacy is protected.

The free program provides professional EIP therapists, and teachers for cognitive, gross and fine motor,sensory, communication and social skills.

Professionals make specific recommendations for each child to ensure his or her optimal development, according to information provided by the league.

“The majority of our babies have genetic disorders, like Down’s Syndrome,” said Hall. “The second largest group has complications from pre-mature birth.

“At the end of one year in the program, the babies are evaluated,” said Hall. “They are usually ready to graduate.

“We have a wonderful graduation ceremony with caps and gowns. We play ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ and each graduate gets a stuffed gorilla, the program’s mascot.

Parental participation is key to success in providing early intervention services, according to the League.

Instruction in hands-on parenting guides them in furthering their child’s developmental opportunities. A parent support group meets after each session, facilitated by a marriage and family therapist who assists parents in discussing the issues involved in parenting and caring for a child with special needs.

Participants meet from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday.

League members volunteer laps and arms to hold and rock the babies while their parents meet with the therapists.

Author and columnist Susan Velasquez was so impressed after writing about the program, she joined the “rockers.”

The EIP program, as well as other chapter projects, is funded by financial donations and proceeds from the Turnabout Shop on Glenneyre Street. Canny shoppers know they can find everything from fine crystal to the ubiquitous glass vases in which flowers are delivered; ball gowns to ball caps; books to decorations for every holiday.

Donations of household goods, decorative items and gently used clothing are appreciated.

Founded in 1952 by the 14 members of the Las Amigas Guild, the group was chartered in 1962 as the 29th chapter of the National Assistance League. It is non-profit, non-sectarian, and non-political.

New members are welcomed. There are various levels of time and financial commitment. For more information, call (949) 494-6097 or email