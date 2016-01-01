Print | Email

Assistance League shopper received dental services from the League 80 years ago; she’s still smiling

Mary Johnston, a frequent shopper at the Laguna Beach Assistance League Thrift Shop, was picking up a few Christmas decorations when she declined to accept special sale pricing. 

She told staff, “I don’t begrudge paying full price, ever, because the Assistance League has been so very good to me in the past. You see, they provided dental work for me when I was a kid, and that was about 80 years ago. I’m 88 now,” she said.

Submitted photo

After 80 years, Mary Johnston (88) is still a big fan of the Assistance League

As she continued to look around the store, Ms Johnston remarked, “There are always so many unusual things and treasures, I enjoy coming here often. This shop is wonderful, and the volunteers who staff the Thrift Shop are exceptional.”

Ms Johnston noted that she wanted her purchases to support the Laguna Assistance League’s EIP program, a special program for delayed development infants and their families, and other programs like the one she benefitted from 80 years ago.

The Laguna Beach Assistance League also supports scholarships for Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors and Collaborative Courts candidates, Early Start Children’s programs with school supplies and educational equipment, Camp Pendleton military family support with diapers, clothing and shoes, the local Laguna medical clinic with much needed equipment and more.

Donations of gently used clothing, shoes, toys, housewares, sports equipment, small furniture and cash donations help support the philanthropic programs above and additional programs. 

The Thrift Store is located at 526 Glenneyre, Laguna Beach, open Tue, Thurs, Fri from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

