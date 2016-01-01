More than 55 attend Interfaith Meet and Greet

The Interfaith Council of Laguna Beach hosted a fun Meet and Greet event for local faith leaders on Friday Feb 17 at Romeo Cucina restaurant.

The purpose of the meeting was two-fold: to introduce the newest clergy in the city and to open dialogue and discussion between local churches.

Photo by Puravida Photography

Rev Mandy Sloan McDow of the United Methodist Church and Father Lester McKenzie of St. Mary’s harmonize at event

The event was well attended, with more than 55 present. Beth Garlock and Blanche Zelko, who are co-chairs of the Laguna Interfaith Council, were the driving force behind the luncheon along with Gail Duncan, Dori Florence and Lisa Vanderbeek, who served as committee members.

The Laguna Beach Interfaith Council meets the second Thursday of each month with varying locations at local houses of worship.

For more information on how to become involved, or for future events please contact Ann Jones (secretary of the Interfaith Council) at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .