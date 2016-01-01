Story of the Storm

Photos tell the tale…

Lagunan Berta San Miguel captured this apparently peaceful scene downtown on Saturday early morning after the storm, before the sun rose:

Photo by Berta San Miguel

Downtown glimmers wetly in the early morning after the storm

But daylight revealed quite a bit of damage in surrounding streets. See the Police Files: our reporter, Alli Rael, counted more than 45 tree-related incidents in Friday’s logs (logs being a very apt term this week).

Our photographer Scott Brashier captured these graphic images of fallen trees and branches:

The size of this fallen tree near Village Laguna is put into perspective by the man and his dog surveying the damage

Fallen tree straddles El Bosque, near the High School, marking one of several road closures

Local resident Carolyn Smith Burris asked us to give a shout-out to Public Works for their efforts, which we gladly do: “I was the first car heading down the hill on Park Ave before it was closed. Public Works made sure to back up their truck to warn me that there were downed power lines wires,” she says. “I realized with the rain I hadn’t heard their warning.”

Tangled wires among the foliage: this shot taken by Scott on Bluebird Canyon

This photo below, from reader James Vaughan, beautifully captures the wonder of a young boy perhaps for the first time fully understanding the power of Nature.

The smaller you are, the larger the tree: but this really was a very tall tree

For more photos of the storm’s aftermath – and the beauty that followed after the rain and wind moved on – visit Front Page II.