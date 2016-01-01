The Nelson family will be wheels up soon – up Mt. Kilimanjaro, that is

The Nelson family of Laguna is spearheading a unique fundraising event that they hope will raise close to two million dollars for Treasure of Africa Children’s Home, a ministry that cares for orphans and abandoned children at the foot of the famous mountain.

According to the website the Nelsons have set up, an eclectic trio of athletes, including World Record holder ironman James The Iron Cowboy Lawrence, amateur MMA fighter and Strikehard Welterweight Champion, Tate “The Sandman” Nelson, and former tennis pro, Rob Nelson, will become the first to mountain bike up and down Mt. Kilimanjaro – on bikes for the entire route.

Click on photo for a larger image

This is the route the Challenge team will follow

Funds raised by the Cycle Kili Challenge, scheduled for March 10, will specifically go toward constructing a new 5.4 acre campus, to be deemed, The Treasures of Africa Children’s Village, which will include school buildings and a farm to grow food to feed the community.

“Someone on Facebook suggested [the ride] was a death wish,” said Rob Nelson. “I disagree. I have every intention to summit and return alive! Lawrence may have to tow me on certain ascents but if anyone can do this, my confidence is in our team.”

In 2015, Lawrence accomplished an unfathomable test of endurance by completing the world’s first 50 full Ironmans in 50 days across all 50 states. (An Ironman consists of a 2.4 mile swim and a 112 mile bike ride followed by a 26.2 mile marathon.)

“The 50/50/50 inspired me to break the limits of what people say can be done,” said Tate Nelson, a senior at The University of Alabama. “No different than the challenges that so many of the TOA kids face in life.”

The team chose the $1.96 million fundraising goal because of the altitude of the 19,000+ foot tall mountain.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.cyclekili.com.