Akiko Tsuruga organ trio will play at [seven-degrees] on Wed March 1 from 6 – 8 p.m.

On Wed, March 1, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Cyn Rd, Laguna Beach Live! presents straight ahead jazz with the Akiko Tsuruga organ trio including drummer Jeff Hamilton and guitarist Graham Dechter. Doors open 5 p.m. The program is part of the group’s Jazz Wednesdays Winter.

Since her arrival in 2001, Japanese born Akiko has been a mainstay on the New York jazz scene. Early in her New York career, she had the great pleasure to play several gigs with Frank Wess and Jimmy Cobb. She established herself as a featured organist at all of the great Organ Clubs in New York City and along the East Coast.

While she has a great reputation performing with her own band and more recently as headliner at the Blue Note in Tokyo, and the Jakarta jazz festival, she has also enhanced her name on the jazz scene working with Lou Donaldson at Carnegie Hall, and more recently Jeff Hamilton, playing at jazz festivals and jazz clubs all over the world, including tours in Japan and Europe.

Akiko has headlined many well-known jazz venues, as Blue Note, Smalls, the Green mill in Chicago, Yoshi’s in Oakland, CA, and Pine Grill Reunion in Buffalo, NY among others. Her third US album, “Sakura,” scored 7th on the national Jazz radio chart. And her latest album “Commencement” ranked 4th in the Jazz Week Chart.

Akiko is at the center of the New York scene. She can be seen around town as a leader or sideman with Jeff Hamilton, Jimmy Cobb, Lewis Nash, Jerry Weldon, Eric Alexander, Joe Magnarelli and many others.

A full bar and buffet dinner menu are available for purchase. Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. All tickets can be ordered at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Information line: 949-715-9713.

Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

All concerts are assigned seating by member status and date of purchase. Friends who purchase separately but wish to sit together should contact Laguna Beach Live at 949-715-9713 or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .