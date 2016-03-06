Deadline for Laguna Bluebelt photo contest is March 6

Entries for the Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest are due by March 6. Amateur and professionals are both invited to enter and everyone has a chance to win.

Photos must have been taken within or of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas between March 6, 2016 and March 6, 2017. Upload photos on the contest webpage at www.contest.lagunabluebelt.org.

Only one entry is permitted per entrant. Photos must be a single work of original material taken by the entrant. Judges for the 2017 contest include Mark Chamberlain, Mitch Ridder and Pat Sparkuhl.

Judges will place emphasis upon photos that celebrate a healthy ocean environment and promote awareness and respect for the Laguna Bluebelt. Winners will be selected based on aesthetic value, unique representation of our Marine Protected Areas and technical skill.

Photo by Tim Williams (via website)

Will I win? This photo of a curious male sheephead, taken by Tim Williams, won second prize in the amateur division last year

The judges are looking for images that depict Laguna’s MPAs in a creative, interesting, new and fun way. Care should be given to the overall strength of composition, show a compelling point of interest within the image, have the main subject be in sharp focus unless motion blur is used for creative purposes, tell a story if possible with the image and make use of an appealing quality of light. Sunsets for the sake of taking a sunset are discouraged.

Laguna Bluebelt is adopting the Conservation Rules established by EPIC®. Marine life should never be stressed or endangered for the sake of a photo.

How can people responsibly view marine mammals in the wild?

NOAA Fisheries Service supports responsible viewing of marine mammals in the wild. In general, some of the guidelines recommend:

Observing wild dolphins, porpoises, and seals from safe distances of at least 50 yards (150 feet).

Observing large whales from a safe distance of at least 100 yards (300 feet).

Limit overall viewing time to no more than 30 minutes.

Avoid touching or swimming with wild marine mammals, even if they approach you.

Fabulous prizes await winners

Winners will be notified by email and honored at an Artist Reception in June. After the winning photos are chosen, all remaining photographs will be entered into a public vote, Best of the Rest, on the Laguna Bluebelt Facebook page.

Prizes include a helicopter flight up the coast with OC Helicopters, a dive boat trip with Laguna Sea Sports, golf and lunch for two at The Ranch, three course dinner for two at Splashes Restaurant from Surf and Sand Resort, dinner for two at Brussels Bistro Restaurant, SUP lessons from Sunset Stand Up Paddle, one hour massage at Massage Envy Laguna Beach, and gift cards for La Sirena Grill.