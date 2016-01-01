Food Pantry receives $7,300 in food donations from LB Whole Foods Market

For the fourth year, Whole Foods Market Laguna Beach made a large annual donation of food to the Laguna Food Pantry through the store’s Feed Four More register donation program. Local shoppers supported the campaign for a total of $7,300 worth of food in retail value, which equates to nearly 3,000 meals.

For each $10 collected, Whole Foods Market purchased one set of “pantry stocker” Whole Foods Market 365 Everyday Value® brand items: spaghetti, marinara sauce, vegetable soup, long grain rice, diced tomatoes, sliced beets, black beans, cannellini beans and unsweetened applesauce.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Barbara McMurray

Whole Foods Market’s Rich Dinan, Andrea Hirsekorn, Maritza Espiritu, and Steve McFarland with Laguna Food Pantry executive director Justin Myers

“We’re so appreciative of generous Laguna Beach shoppers who stepped up with donations this year,” said Rich Dinan, store team leader.

The large influx of Whole Foods Market’s 365 Everyday Value nonperishables will help stock the shelves for the hundreds of people who look to the Pantry for their families’ groceries.

The Laguna Food Pantry provides free, fresh, nutritious groceries to low-income households, feeding more than 300 families each week. Families are invited to shop in the Pantry’s friendly, retail-style setting once a week. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

New volunteers are always welcome. To inquire about helping to pick up, sort and stock food items, call 949-497-7121 during morning operating hours. Learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.