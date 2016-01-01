Jewish Collaborative of Orange County announces monthly Shabbat services in Laguna Beach

In an effort to meet the spiritual needs of Jewish residents and families in Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County offers monthly Shabbat services in both locations. Both services are informal, uplifting and inclusive while grounded in traditional liturgy and ritual.

Musical Friday night services in Laguna Beach are generally held the third Friday of every month (in March the service will take place on the fourth Friday) at Mozambique Restaurant and feature Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin and musician/radio personality Jason Feddy.

Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin and musician/radio personality Jason Feddy

Friday night services at Mozambique restaurant are held in a comfortable private room and followed by an optional pre-paid vegetarian dinner. The restaurant serves gourmet South African-inspired cuisine. Reservations are required for those attending dinner and optional for those attending the service only. Dinner is $42 per person and $15 for children 12 and under.

This coming Friday, Feb 24, this intimate service features special guest musician and Jewish song leader Dale Schatz, along with the Rabbi Tilchin and Jason Feddy.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S Coast Hwy. Valet parking is available.

As a collaborative organization, JCoOC partners with Orange County synagogues and local and national Jewish organizations on many of its programs and also helps people find existing Jewish programs in the county that meet their needs. Learn more, including details about the Newport Beach services, at jewishcollaborativeoc.org.