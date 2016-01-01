Print | Email

Laguna Beach Garden Club Speaker Program on March 10 features light-hearted look at gardening

On Friday, March 10, Billy Goodnick, a former in-demand Hollywood studio drummer and city landscape architect for Santa Barbara, will ask the soul-searching question, “Do You Suffer from Plant Commitment?” 

As if it were a troubled marital relationship, Billy offers a lighthearted look at gardening. He will also instruct the audience on how to design like a pro and create a “put together garden,” displaying an intentional style, theme, or color scheme. 

While infusing a message of planet-friendly principles, Billy delivers his mantra of “beautiful, useful, sustainable gardens” to homeowners, master gardeners, and students. 

Internet photo

Billy Goodnick offers a light-hearted look at gardening

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. 9:30 a.m. social, 10 a.m. general meeting. The public is welcome, and there is no charge for guests on their first visit.  Before or after the meeting, browse the outdoor Garden Boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Cyn Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228. 

For more information on the garden club: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

