LBHS Girls Varsity soccer heads for CIF quarterfinals tonight at 5 p.m. at home
LBHS Girls Varsity Soccer has marched on in the 2016-17 CIF Playoffs.
The Varsity soccer team heads to the quarterfinals tonight
With last week’s 4-1 victory over Fullerton HS and Tuesday’s 3-0 win in Whittier over Cal High, the Breakers now are heading into the quarterfinals with a 20-3-2 record.
The locals now host Bloomington High School tonight, Friday 2/24, with a 5 p.m. kickoff at LBHS.