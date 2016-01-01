Water polo wonder girls win again this winter

Laguna has much to cheer about with its terrific water polo teams, as these happy team photos demonstrate.

Katie Houlahan writes that the U14 team was undefeated at OC WinterFest 2017 Tournament leading into the final game against Commerce.

Nicole Struss and Molly Renner made five goals in the final game against Commerce, with Rachel Carver scoring three for a final total of 17-6 to become the Winterfest champs. The finals were held at Fullerton College.

U14 Girls’ water polo team

Back row, L- R: Emma singer, Imani Clemons, Emma Lineback, Nicole Struss, Molly Renner, Lela McCarroll, Coach Rob Carver

Front row, L - R: Genoa Rossi, Ava Houlahan, Rachel Carver, Jessie Rose and Tasha Denny

And then on Wednesday night, reports Cheryl Baldridge, the LBHS girls “killed it” in the semis of CIF D1. They only allowed one goal until the 4th quarter when the Coach Ethan Damato began to sub more girls in.

LBHS Girls’ water polo team

Back L-R: Danielle Borelli, Evan Tingler, Aria Fischer, Claire Sonne, Kyla Whitelock, Grace Houlahan, Morgan Van Alphen, Claire Kelly, Cici Stewart, Bryn Gioffredi, Quinn Winter

Front left to right - Isabel Riches, Angelique Begay, Thea Walsh

(Not shown - starters - Alana Evans, Sophia Lucas, Alex Peros and Bella Baldridge, Audrey Duffy)

The final score against a really good Dos Pueblos High School (Santa Barbara) water polo team was 14-4.

“My take away, the girls all brought their best and played as a unit. They all were fabulous...from stellar defense to attacking offensive,” says Baldridge.