Purim 2017 Laguna Beach celebrations scheduled on Feb 26, March 8 and March 12

Multiple Purim events are scheduled in the LB area. The holiday of Purim celebrates the salvation of the Jewish people living in the fourth century B.C.E. from one of the most colorful villains in Jewish history. It is observed by public readings of the Megillah (“Scroll of Esther”), sending gifts of food to friends, giving charity to the needy, and enjoying a festive meal. It is also customary to eat a delightful cookie called Hamentashen, a triangular pastry filled with poppy seed or jelly.

Click on photo for larger image

Internet photo

Purim observed by public readings of the Scroll of Esther

Pre-Purim Ladies Home Club presents Purim Unmasked, to be held on Sunday, Feb 26, at 7 p.m. at a private home in Laguna Beach. Attendees will learn valuable life lessons from Esther, the heroine of the Purim story and create beautiful paper mache holiday masks in acrylics with artist Erica Wolfson. Hamentashen, soups & salads will be served. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for directions/information. $20 per ticket.

JYZ Youth Zone Annual Hamentashen Bake-Off is scheduled for Wed, March 8, at 4:30 p.m. for kids ages 3-13 at Chabad Jewish Center. Holiday crafts, stories and games will make for great entertainment for just $8.

At Chabad, Purim 2017 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12, at 5 p.m. and will begin with Megillah reading and a buffet. There will be fun for all ages: music and dancing, Lchaims for the adults, and a Purim puppet show. Come in costume. $12 per ticket.

For more information, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or call (949) 499 – 0770.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy. across from the Montage Resort.