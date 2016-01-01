Garden Club seeks donations to restore Sister Cities garden destroyed by the Great Storm of 2017

The most recent storm felled many large trees in Laguna Beach, and the Sister Cities Garden, located in Heisler Park on Cliff Drive near Jasmine Street, was no exception. The San Jose del Cabo garden was destroyed by a toppled eucalyptus.

Laguna Beach has three Sister Cities: St. Ives, England; Menton, France, and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Laguna needed the rain – but it left some destruction behind

These gardens are maintained by three charitable organizations in the community: Laguna Beach Garden Club, Sister Cities Association, and the Beautification Council, which was dedicated by Bob Whalen, mayor at the time, on Feb 18, 2015.

Laguna Beach Garden Club will coordinate all donations to restore these beautiful gardens. But to tend it effectively and achieve its former grandeur, they’ll need donations. (The Garden Club is one of the hardest working, most productive nonprofits in Laguna Beach.)

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Laguna Beach Garden Club, Inc., P.O. Box 362, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

Club’s speaker on March 10 will offer a light-hearted look at gardening: Do you suffer from plant commitment?

On Friday, March 10, Billy Goodnick, a former in-demand Hollywood studio drummer and city landscape architect for Santa Barbara, will ask the soul-searching question, “Do You Suffer from Plant Commitment?”

As if it were a troubled marital relationship, Billy offers a lighthearted look at gardening. He will also instruct the audience on how to design like a pro and create a “put together garden,” displaying an intentional style, theme, or color scheme.

While infusing a message of planet-friendly principles, Billy delivers his mantra of “beautiful, useful, sustainable gardens” to homeowners, master gardeners, and students.

Billy Goodnick offers a light-hearted look at gardening

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, September through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. 9:30 a.m. social, 10 a.m. general meeting. The public is welcome, and there is no charge for guests on their first visit.

Before or after the meeting, browse the outdoor Garden Boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Cyn Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

The Garden Club was founded in 1928. Its members support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life. Visit its website, www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.