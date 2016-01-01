Print | Email

Girls’ water polo team achieves an unprecedented third-in-a-row undefeated season as CIF Div I champs

Laguna Beach Girls Water Polo (1-seeded, 31-0) completed their epic journey this Saturday at Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine in front of a huge Laguna Beach crowd that cheered them on to a 6-2 victory over Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School (3-seeded).

Photo by Cheryl Baldridge

The water polo team didn’t take long to warm up to their victory!

LBHS relied on its defense to finish the third-only, undefeated season in Orange County’s history, and LBHS’s third Division 1 title in four seasons. Thea Walsh was a “wall” in the cage, recording 11 saves.  

Laguna Beach Girls Water Polo ended the season as they began it; unselfish playing that made them excel as a team and pull off a great victory!

Photo by Cheryl Baldridge

Standing L-R: seniorsClaire Sonne, Angelique Begay, Aria Fischer; in front Bella Baldridge - all have been integral to the team’s ongoing success

Coach Ethan Damato said, “(Our) 2015 team and this team are the two best teams I’ve ever coached. It’s hard to say which one is better.”  

Aria Fischer and Bella Baldridge, both Stanford-bound, were starters on the 2015 and 2017 teams.

 

