Print | Email

Little League celebrates opening day at Riddle Field on Friday March 3 at 6 p.m. - Let the games begin!

The Laguna Beach Little League will celebrate the opening of their 2017 Spring Baseball Season this Friday evening, March 3, at 6 p.m. at Riddle Field. At last it’s time for Laguna to have some major little league fun.

Head there on Friday…Who knows what future stars you may see in action?

 

Photo provided by Diane Allard

Little League 9-year old All-Star team from last year (coaches pictured are Stu Jones, Sean Murray and Tom Reimers)

What is more, the snack bar will be open and ready to serve some amazing specials you will not want to miss, including Mama Loughlin’s Famous Chicken with mango salsa and minestrone soup; grilled tri-tip and, of course, the famous Riddle Burgers…say no more. 

LBLL President Chad Anderton will be making opening remarks. There’ll be a flag-raising ceremony/Pledge of Allegiance led by our local VFW, and the National Anthem will be performed by Zade Harrison.  

A special guest will throw out the First Pitch prior to the 6:45 p.m. game, VFW vs. Rotary.

And so an exciting new season begins!

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.