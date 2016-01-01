No Square Theatre presents youth production, School of Rock, with performances March 3 - 5 and 10 - 12

No Square Theatre is pleased to present a local cast of talented young actors in School of Rock, based on the film starring Jack Black, which in turn was inspired by a book by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes.

The story follows Dewey Finn, a non-academic, failed rock musician posing as a substitute teacher in an exclusive prep school. See what happens when Dewey abandons the curriculum and turns his class into a sensational rock band.

School of Rock is directed by Ella Wyatt, with music direction by Susan Geiser, costume design by Brigitte Harper, and stage management by Marley Oyen.

The choreographer is Sabrina Harper, a Laguna Beach High School graduate with an impressive résumé of accomplishments including Broadway and beyond.

The talented young cast includes: Layla Al-Alawi, Lily Aniceto, Katie Baker, Giselle Basto, Chase Benson, Luke Bruderer, Lula Buckle, Quinn Butler, Harlo Cozzens, Kamryn Crawford, Lana Green Duval, Samia El-Erian, Grace Gilchrist, Emily Hayden, Natalie Hidalgo, Lauren Kimball, Joie Lucas, Adela Mellon, Kate Motherway, Cassidy Morgan, Autumn Moreland, Cole Normandin-Parker, Josh Normandin-Parker, Nicholas Reardon, Emma Reidinger, Isabella Sarkis, Kate Storke, Allie Swellen, Raquel Temesvary, Claire Tigner, Laura Trautenberg, Alex Wang-Huhem, Zachary Wang-Huhem, and Scarlett Wheaton.

Performances are March 3 - 5 and 10 - 12. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the High School. The High School has ample free parking. Seating is extremely limited and the theatre has enjoyed a long run of sold-out events, so tickets should be purchased in advance.

All tickets are available at www.nosquare.org along with information about events, auditions, and classes.

Food and beverages are available before each performance.