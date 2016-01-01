“My art has made me a better priest”: Father Bill Moore talks about his solo exhibition on March 11

Avran Fine Art will present a solo exhibition of artworks by critically acclaimed artist, Father Bill Moore, on Saturday, March 11, from 6 – 9 p.m. The exhibit is entitled The Beauty of Imperfection.

The following are excerpts from an interview with Father Moore.

“Many people find the desert to be dry and riddled with death, however, I found the colors to be more alive than any city I had ever visited. Red Iron Oxide is found in many parts of the Mojave Desert and this the color of rust is for me a color of life.

“My love of found objects was also born in the desert. I would collect anything that struck me as vital and bring it home with me. Many years later I began to include a found object in each of my paintings. After I graduated with degrees in both Fine Art and Theology, the idea of using these found objects as a point of redemption came alive.”

“I encourage viewers to touch my paintings,” Father Moore says

Image details: “Energetic Alignment” Mixed media on canvas 48 x 60 inches

“Even if the objects are so subtle that the viewer may not even see them, they create an energy in the piece that aligns itself with my faith and my theory that all things can be redeemed. I also love textures to exist in my work, and I often encourage viewers to touch my paintings, because the oil of human hands makes the plastics in the acrylics that I use that much more human. And when you can touch artwork, you develop a viewpoint rarely accessible in the modern art world.

“My art has made me a better priest, and my faith has made me a better artist. We live in hurried times and are inundated with countless images. We have the capacity to immediately access a staggering wealth of information. Through my art, I am asking myself and those that would explore it, to slow down, look, touch and consider the essential colors, shapes and textures that can feed our souls.”

Avran Fine Art distinguishes itself among the vibrant art scene in Laguna Beach by offering its clients a unique perspective on contemporary art for collectors and enthusiasts. The exquisitely edited gallery exhibits museum-quality glass sculptures and original paintings. Lovers of both contemporary and traditional art revel in its exclusive collections.

