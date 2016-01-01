Print | Email

Gallery Q at the Susi Q calls for entries from OC artists 55+ for new exhibition

Gallery Q at the Susi Q is calling for entries from OC artists 55+ for their new exhibit: Celebrating Black and White with a “Splash of Color.” 

This popular annual exhibition at Gallery Q at the Susi Q features the creative talents and acquired insights of Orange County’s 55+ population. The Splashy Side of 55+: Black + White + One Morewill celebrate the nuance and boldness found in black and white with the addition of a “splash” of color.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sabra Lande, “Go With the Flow”

Artists are invited to submit their artwork to Gallery Q on Thurs, March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. or Friday, March 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. All media is welcome and accepted — paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics. 

There is an entry fee of $25 per piece and a special discount for those 65+ who qualify.

Additional entry pieces are $5 each — limit 3. Visit www.susiq.org — click on Gallery Q — or the Susi Q front desk (380 Third Street) for guidelines and an application form.

A free Artist’s Reception with beverages and light refreshments will take place on Fri, March 24 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from March 13 through April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Nancy Villere, “Love Locks”

Gallery Q is located in the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors. This exhibition is partially underwritten by CVS Health Corporation.

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Senior Center, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists of all ages in Orange County. 

Five shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception. 

For more information about the Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q visit www.susiq.org or call Gallery Q Arts Director Laurie Smith at 949-300-9224.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.