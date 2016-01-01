Local author will be among participants in AAUW 30th Annual Literary Luncheon Festival of Women Authors

The 30th Annual Literary Luncheon Laguna Beach Festival of Women Authors will be presented by the American Association of University Women of Laguna Beach (AAUW-LB) on Sat, March 18, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Surf & Sand Resort, 1555 S. Coast Hwy.

The event includes a silent auction, raffle and table prizes, and features three outstanding authors: Pen/Faulkner Award winner Karen J. Fowler, author of We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves, bestselling novelist Donna Levin, There’s More Than One Way Home, and RT Book Reviews Top Pick! local author Suzanne Redfearn, whose most recent book is No Ordinary Life.

The authors will offer their books for sales and signing.

Local author Suzanne Redfearn will talk about her latest novel, No Ordinary Life

AAUW-LB’s fundraising supports women in graduate study and research through the AAUW Fund, which helps fund El Morro Elementary School tutoring, Thurston Middle School girls’ participation in AAUW Tech Trek STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) summer camps at UCSD and UCI, scholarships for LBHS graduating senior girls, scholarships for women returning to college at LCAD, OCC, Saddleback CC, and STEM undergraduate women at UCI, and Start Smart salary and benefits negotiation workshops at LCAD and OCC for college women.

The Foundation also supports women students at LCAD and OCC to attend the annual National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.

Paid reservations should be made by March 12 ($95); after that date ($100) if space available; $59 is a tax-deductible donation. Send reservations, payable AAUW-LBF, to Susan Kent, P.O. Box 219, Laguna Beach CA 92652.

For information about availability of tickets, contact Susan Kent, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 949/494-5789.